VCU looks for state help in buying ABC property for athletic complex

From one state institution to another, Virginia Commonwealth University is looking for state help in buying the current Richmond home of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority for a proposed athletic village that would include a stadium for collegiate and minor-league baseball.
But the House of Delegates and Senate have widely differing approaches to how much help the state is willing to provide. A deal is considered critical to VCU athletic programs and the construction of a long-sought new home for the Richmond Flying Squirrels Double-A baseball franchise.
The House Appropriations Committee budget would front $16 million to VCU to buy the 20-acre property on Hermitage Road that ABC expects to leave late this year for a new home in Hanover County for its headquarters and central warehouse. That's the average fair market value of two real estate appraisals the state previously ordered.
The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, on the other hand, still wants VCU to pay fair market value, although it would allow the university to pay the lowest appraised value, or about $13 million.
The state property would be the linchpin of a 40-acre development the university would assemble to house athletic facilities next to its campus in Richmond.
"Acquiring the ABC property is critical for our plans for an athletics village," VCU spokesman Mike Porter said Thursday. "We're pleased that both the Virginia House and the Senate are helping us to put together the parcels we need for this important project."
The university will have to raise the money privately for the project, which cannot rely on general operating funds from the state or tuition.
Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin doesn't have an estimate of the total cost, but he said, "It'll be a significant lift."
However, a wide political gulf separates the House and Senate over the issue in the budgets they are expected to adopt on Friday. The chambers will have to reconcile the differences in a conference committee that will begin negotiating a revised two-year budget next week for adoption by the scheduled adjournment of the legislative session on March 1.
The House approach assumes that the state would get the money back through the bottom line of the state-owned liquor monopoly that both chambers rely upon for revenue to finance their budget priorities.
The Senate budget, for example, assumes that ABC will deliver an additional $21.7 million in profits to the state over two years.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said VCU, as a state-financed institution, would be able to get the property for nothing if Virginia simply offered it as surplus real estate.
"I think the property would be a benefit both to VCU and the community," McClellan, a member of the finance committee, and a candidate for governor, said in an interview on Thursday. "To me, it's all about shifting money from one state agency to another. I think you should make it as easy as possible."
The House assumes that the state ultimately would share in the cost of the project because of sports medicine and other academic components, and recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has drained auxiliary funds that colleges and universities rely on for these kinds of initiatives.
"We want to work in the best interest of our public institutions," said House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William. "We also recognize that ABC is a vital part of our economic engine. We reached the level of consensus that is workable."
Senate Republican leaders take a different view.
"I think the fair-market value is reasonable," Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said Thursday. "Certainly, taxpayers are going to foot the bill if it's through ABC profits."
"ABC profits typically go to fund things like education," McDougle said.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, was co-chairman of the finance committee when the assembly added a provision to the budget two years ago that gave VCU first right of refusal to buy the property, based on the average fair market value from two appraisals.
In a text message on Thursday, Norment said, "My consistent thoughts are: 1. They pay market price. 2. They pay RVA real estate taxes so not off the tax rolls. 3. They share conceptual plans. 4. They work on our timelines."
For ABC, the issue isn't as much who pays or how much, but rather the timing of when the authority would have to vacate the property and a warehouse that handles most bottles of distilled spirits sold legally in Virginia.
CEO Travis Hill said the authority hopes to receive its certificate of occupancy for its new home in Hanover by the end of May, but he said the transition is critical, especially for the warehouse operation, as the state approaches the Christmas holiday season that provides much of the annual revenue it delivers to the budget.
"We've got to be able to control the current site," he said in an interview on Tuesday.
Hill said he wouldn't expect ABC to relinquish control of the Hermitage Road property until early 2022.
"We certainly don't want to have a hiccup heading into the holidays and not have control over the old site," he said.
