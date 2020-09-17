VCU poll finds 40% of Virginians unlikely to get a no-cost, FDA approved vaccine if available today

Two-thirds of people statewide are against requiring residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and 40% of Virginians said they’re unlikely to get a no-cost COVID vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a Virginia Commonwealth University poll released Thursday.
Conducted by the Center for Public Policy at VCU, the 804-person survey also found that about six in 10 respondents said they’re somewhat likely to do so.
These findings mirror an August Gallup poll that found 1 in 3 Americans would not get a vaccine if available. Like the Gallup poll, political party preferences played a role in Virginians’ views on coronavirus.
In the VCU survey, an average of 61% of Democrats or Independents were very or somewhat likely to get the vaccine, while almost 50% of Republicans said they wouldn’t. Nationwide, Gallup found 81% of Democrats would be vaccinated today versus 47% of Republicans.
Almost 70% of all respondents in VCU’s poll were against requiring residents to get a COVID vaccine, with 80% of Republicans against a hypothetical requirement.
The willingness to receive an FDA approved, no cost vaccine also relied on age groups, with the majority of respondents in age groups 18-34 and 65 and over being more than 60% likely to get vaccinated. In Virginia, the 20-29 age group includes more than 20% of COVID cases, while the 65 and over age group comprises roughly 80% of the state’s deaths.
VCU’s poll also looked at measures of safety in regards to sending children back to school for in-person classes. Almost 70% of non-white Virginians responded saying it’s not at all safe or "not too safe" to have in-person classes with 77% of Democrat respondents citing the same.
Six in 10 Republicans said otherwise, seeing in-person classes as very or somewhat safe. South Central, which includes Richmond, and Tidewater - which includes Hampton Roads - regions had the most reservations.
While 58% of respondents age groups 18-34 felt in-person classes were not at all safe, age groups 35-64 said otherwise, with 50-60% saying it was very or somewhat safe.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for schools re-opening using a color-coded risk scale. Nine in 10 people in the U.S. live in counties that would fall in the two highest risk categories, according to an analysis done by the U.S. News and World Report. No state currently meets the threshold for “lowest risk.”
