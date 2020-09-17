VCU poll finds 40% of Virginians unlikely to get a no-cost, FDA approved vaccine if available today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two-thirds of people statewide are against requiring residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and 40% of Virginians said they’re unlikely to get a no-cost COVID vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a Virginia Commonwealth University poll released Thursday.

Conducted by the Center for Public Policy at VCU, the 804-person survey also found that about six in 10 respondents said they’re somewhat likely to do so.

These findings mirror an August Gallup poll that found 1 in 3 Americans would not get a vaccine if available. Like the Gallup poll, political party preferences played a role in Virginians’ views on coronavirus.

In the VCU survey, an average of 61% of Democrats or Independents were very or somewhat likely to get the vaccine, while almost 50% of Republicans said they wouldn’t. Nationwide, Gallup found 81% of Democrats would be vaccinated today versus 47% of Republicans.

Almost 70% of all respondents in VCU’s poll were against requiring residents to get a COVID vaccine, with 80% of Republicans against a hypothetical requirement.