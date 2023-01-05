VCU poll: Positive grades for Youngkin, support for renewables

Virginians still tend to approve of Gov. Glenn Youngkin while strongly supporting moving to renewable sources of power to replace fossil fuels and proposals for more green space, according to the latest poll from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The December poll found somewhere between 46% and 58% of Virginia adults approved of Youngkin’s performance as governor, given the poll’s relatively wide margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points. Between 26% to 38% disapprove.

Between 73% and 85% would like to see community plans that provide for more green space and clean water, while 54% to 66% think Virginia should replace fossil fuel energy sources with solar or wind.

Somewhere between 31% and 43% said inflation – usually the concern of national budget and monetary policy actions – should be the General Assembly’s primary focus in the 2023 session.

A smaller fraction, somewhere between 15% and 27%, say the legislature’s top priority should be the future of democracy.

Abortion, an issue for which battle lines are already drawn, was the priority for between 8% and 20%.

“The poll results reflect a seeming increase in the disconnect or distrust between leadership and the people, and it is not partisan,” former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said. “The poll reflects that more needs to be done by leadership — administrative, legislative and gubernatorial — to address the salient issues.”

Virginians were split when asked if crime is a serious issue – somewhere between 43% and 55% said it is.

Somewhat more – between 49% and 61% - feel colleges and universities in Virginia aren’t worth the cost.

Access to affordable housing is a serious issue, somewhere between 66% and 78% of those surveyed said.

The poll, conducted Dec. 3-16, surveyed 807 adults, 75% of whom said they voted in the 2022 midterm election.