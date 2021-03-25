VDH course corrects after out-of-town residents flock to vaccination sites in hard-hit neighborhoods

A Palm Beach vaccination event for rural Black Floridians working in the state's farmlands became a destination for wealthier, white ones living 40 miles away.

The pattern has forced local health districts, such as Richmond and Henrico, from making public the locations of their clinics meant for immigrant and refugee populations so the sites aren't flooded.

In a Thursday media briefing, Blue Ridge Health District director Denise Bonds said "vaccine tourism," or when people from outside the localities try to access a shot, makes equity plans more difficult to execute.

This is largely because the second shots are sent to the district where an individual received the first one, not the health district where a resident lives, Bonds continued. UVA students are considered part of Blue Ridge.

"So if there are 500 Blue Ridge Health District individuals who went to Danville and got their first shot and then come here and expect to get their second shot, that is going to be 500 fewer first doses that we will have available," Bonds said. "Because their second dose wasn't sent to us. It was sent back to Danville."