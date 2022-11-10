VDOE issues $12 million for school security upgrades

The Virginia Department of Education granted $12 million in school security equipment grants to 90 school divisions, the department announced Thursday.

Grants were given to schools with the highest need for modern security equipment and schools with a high number of reported student offenses.

“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a statement.

“Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”

The grants will fund surveillance cameras, communication systems and visitor badging systems among other measures.

Richmond Public Schools was awarded $204,480 and will use the funds for site surveillance cameras at four elementary schools, according to an RPS spokesman. The Henrico County school division, which was awarded $49,134, plans to use the funds for card swipe access systems for exterior doors at eight of its elementary schools, according to a division spokeswoman.

The state will require a local match of 25% for most divisions. Two school divisions, Lee and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia, are exempt from the requirement due to a lack of local funds.

The General Assembly established the School Security Equipment Grants program in 2013 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn. the year prior.

In 2020, the General Assembly doubled the annual appropriation for the program and increased the maximum amount of funding per school division from $100,000, to $250,000.

Overall, the state awarded grants to 431 schools in 90 school divisions.