VDOE releases recommendations to achieve equity

In Richmond, 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson has launched an intiative called RVA Men Teach, which is part of Richmond Public Schools’ strategic plan to recruit male teachers of color.

In the state guidance, the education department’s equity office determined that students in Virginia are 13% more likely to attend college if they are exposed to just one African American teacher before the 3rd grade, and 32% more likely if they are exposed to two Black teachers.

“We know that long term outcomes are better, we know that achievement outcomes in the short term are better, and we certainly know that impacts the ability to stay in school due to discipline,” said State Superintendent of Instruction James Lane.

Virginia has drawn scrutiny as one of six states that does not collect teacher diversity data, something that education experts has said can contribute to a lack of teacher diversity and accountability for such.

Education Trust, a think tank that is run by John King, found Virginia to be in the red zone for teacher diversity accountability for not posting teacher demographics anywhere on its state website.