VDOT ramps up resources to avoid repeat of January I-95 gridlock

The Virginia Department of Transportation has lined up resources to prevent a repeat of last year’s much-criticized response to a fierce snowstorm that stranded hundreds on Interstate 95.

“The process is still ongoing, but I think we have what we need for this year,” said Tanveer Chowdhury, a maintenance engineer for the Richmond District.

The Jan. 3 storm caused crashes along the heavily traveled I-95 corridor between Richmond and Washington and made alternate routes impassable. Some motorists had to wait in their vehicles until a route was cleared the next day.

A report issued in August said the Virginia departments of transportation, police and emergency management “lost situational awareness” and couldn’t keep up with the growing problems. It also pointed to ineffective communication to the public and said lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused similar highway gridlock weren’t taken seriously.

The report outlined 18 steps that would avoid a similar meltdown.

Chowdhury said VDOT learned plenty of lessons from the shutdown, especially about lining up ample equipment and resources far ahead of the first flakes.

“This year we have the required number of contractors and equipment that we need,” he said.

In the Richmond District, which includes 14 counties, VDOT has prepared 1,300 pieces of snow-fighting equipment including plows, trucks and spreaders. Chowdury said the department has also stocked 6,000 tons of salt, 22,000 tons of sand, and 25,000 gallons of brine solution used to keep snow off roads.

Additional members of the Virginia State Police Department and Department of Emergency Management also will be stationed near VDOT’s traffic operations center should a storm occur.

VDOT stresses that people stay off roads as much as possible during major storms and to have a safety kit of jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and nonperishable snacks.

“And we are also asking people to pay more attention” to forecasts and information coming from the agencies, Chowdhury said.

Updated traffic information also is available at 511virginia.org.