Read more about new guidance released by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education on how to safely reopen school buildings and have students return to the classroom, replacing the phase guidance issued in July. CLICK HERE
Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration on Wednesday unveiled legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Virginia, proposing a 2…
Virginia prepares for potential armed protests at state Capitol; Northam urges Virginians not to attend Biden's inauguration
The guardians of Virginia’s seat of government are bracing for potential armed protests at the state Capitol in Richmond beginning on Sunday, …
Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican candidate for governor who has defended backers of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, says F…
Filler-Corn strips three GOP delegates of key committee assignments for backing overturning election results
Tensions over many Republicans’ unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the presidential election spilled into the Virginia Capitol on Wednes…
Gov. Ralph Northam will be introducing a bill to abolish the death penalty that, if successful, would make Virginia the first Southern state t…
Rocky Mount police officer placed on leave for being at Capitol riot says he and fellow officer did nothing illegal
ROCKY MOUNT — A photograph circulating on social media of two off-duty Rocky Mount police officers inside the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s …
'None of this lame duck': Northam will extend legislative session in the face of 'aggressive' agenda
The pandemic continues to rage. A promise to make strides on systemic racism and inequality looms. And he’s got just one year left in office.
On Monday, Richmond and Henrico County will enter the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which prioritizes front-line essential workers an…
A soldier at Fort Lee has died of complications related to COVID-19, the second person connected to the Army post to die of the virus since th…
Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials gave an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia on Thursday.