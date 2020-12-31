Virginia advocates set to try again on death penalty repeal

Stanley has previously sponsored legislation he intends to file again in 2021 to help people like Harward whose convictions were based on what he called “junk science.” He said Harward’s case and others like it are a reminder that “we don’t it right, we don’t get it perfect, every time.”

“And I think that has to be a consideration for anyone considering this [death penalty] legislation. And if they do, I think the answer is obvious,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how many individuals or advocacy groups might oppose the legislation, which was not publicly available early this week. When Surovell filed the same bill last year, the Virginia State Police Association opposed it.

Wayne Huggins, the group’s executive director, said in an interview that he will review the legislation when it’s filed but would oppose any effort to eliminate the death penalty as punishment for a conviction of capital murder of a police officer.

The group may also take exception to other offenses and doesn’t think abolition should be done in a “blanket” way, he said.

“There are crimes other than capital murder of a police officer that we think are so heinous and so shocking to the conscience that the death penalty is appropriate,” Huggins said.