As fierce battles rage in the Donetsk region, Avdiivka police evacuate families with children from the most dangerous zones on the frontline. Despite heavy fighting, daily bombardments and attempts to surround the city by Russian army, there are still around 2000 people in Avdiivka, including more than 30 children, according to local police. The scars of battle have left the city desolate.
A convoy of 16 reconditioned ambulances bound for Ukraine left Harrisonburg early Wednesday morning and arrived at the Port of Baltimore a few hours later.
Brock Bierman, a former federal official who lives in Lyndhurst in Augusta County, organized the effort and led the convoy.
“We’re in the mix of getting everything done,” Bierman said in a phone interview from Baltimore, where some of the ambulances had made it inside the port while the others were waiting to be processed. “They’ll get on the ship within the next week or so.”
The ambulances will probably arrive in Ukraine by mid-April and then be delivered to units of the Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces on the front lines, he said.
Bierman and the Harrisonburg ambulances were featured in a
Richmond Times-Dispatch article in February.
Bierman is a former three-term Republican representative in the Rhode Island General Assembly who held appointments in the U.S. Agency for International Development in its Bureau for Europe and Eurasia during two Republican administrations. He launched Volunteer Ambulance Corps after touring Ukraine following the Russian invasion and learning of the need for ambulances.
The Volunteer Ambulance Corps leads the delivery of a convoy of ambulances through the Carpathian Mountains of western Ukraine in September.
Chantal Mistral
He has been operating the ambulance effort under the auspices of the nonprofit Ukraine Friends. Previously, 90 used ambulances, from Ukraine and around Europe, have been delivered through donations to Ukraine Friends. The 16 driven to Baltimore on Wednesday were acquired from Harrisonburg's Route 11 Automotive, which repaired the vehicles.
All will be packed with humanitarian supplies, like the previous 90, by the time they reach their destinations in Ukraine.
Brock Bierman (right) with Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk on 2/1/23 in front of the LIncoln Memorial in Washington. Bierman, who met Fedoruk during a trip to Ukraine in 2022, is hosting the mayor on his visit to the United States.
Last week, Bierman resigned as president and CEO of
Ukraine Friends, and this week he has been named president and CEO of another nonprofit, Ukraine Focus, which will oversee a number of humanitarian programs, including Volunteer Ambulance Corps; Light Up Ukraine, a program to purchase and distribute solar lanterns for light, as well as a power source to charge cell phones, and generators to provide energy and heat for shelters; and Playgrounds for Peace, which constructs play areas for children.
Photos: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art
Old weapons and ammunition collected in a yard of a workshop in Viktor Mikhalev's house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev shows roses transformed from weapons and ammunition into flowers of war in his hands in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev works in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev works in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev works in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A rose transformed from weapons and ammunition into flowers of war by hands of Viktor Mikhalev is on display in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev works in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev works in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A bunch of roses transformed from weapons and ammunition into flowers of war by hands of Viktor Mikhalev are on display in a workshop in his house in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A customer holds a rose made by Viktor Mikhalev in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev is transforming weapons and ammunition into flowers of war. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Roses transformed from weapons and ammunition into flowers of war by hands of Viktor Mikhalev are on display in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Viktor Mikhalev shows a rose transformed from weapons and ammunition into flowers of war in a workshop in his house in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mikhalev, trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
