A convoy of 16 reconditioned ambulances bound for Ukraine left Harrisonburg early Wednesday morning and arrived at the Port of Baltimore a few hours later.

Brock Bierman, a former federal official who lives in Lyndhurst in Augusta County, organized the effort and led the convoy.

“We’re in the mix of getting everything done,” Bierman said in a phone interview from Baltimore, where some of the ambulances had made it inside the port while the others were waiting to be processed. “They’ll get on the ship within the next week or so.”

The ambulances will probably arrive in Ukraine by mid-April and then be delivered to units of the Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces on the front lines, he said.

Bierman and the Harrisonburg ambulances were featured in a Richmond Times-Dispatch article in February.

Bierman is a former three-term Republican representative in the Rhode Island General Assembly who held appointments in the U.S. Agency for International Development in its Bureau for Europe and Eurasia during two Republican administrations. He launched Volunteer Ambulance Corps after touring Ukraine following the Russian invasion and learning of the need for ambulances.

He has been operating the ambulance effort under the auspices of the nonprofit Ukraine Friends. Previously, 90 used ambulances, from Ukraine and around Europe, have been delivered through donations to Ukraine Friends. The 16 driven to Baltimore on Wednesday were acquired from Harrisonburg's Route 11 Automotive, which repaired the vehicles.

All will be packed with humanitarian supplies, like the previous 90, by the time they reach their destinations in Ukraine.

Last week, Bierman resigned as president and CEO of Ukraine Friends, and this week he has been named president and CEO of another nonprofit, Ukraine Focus, which will oversee a number of humanitarian programs, including Volunteer Ambulance Corps; Light Up Ukraine, a program to purchase and distribute solar lanterns for light, as well as a power source to charge cell phones, and generators to provide energy and heat for shelters; and Playgrounds for Peace, which constructs play areas for children.

Photos: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art