Virginia, an 'outlier' on campaign finance reform, considers new restrictions

The other nine states with no limits on individual donors to candidates are: Pennsylvania, Indiana, Alabama, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and Oregon.

Twenty-two states prohibit corporate contributions to political campaigns and 23 states set limits. Aside from Virginia, the other four states with no such limits are Oregon, Utah, Nebraska and Alabama.

Zamarripa said 14 states provide some sort of public financing options for campaigns.

In some states, Zamarripa said, candidates are encouraged to raise enough money in small donations to demonstrate their candidacies are have enough public support to warrant public funding. Candidates then agree to forgo high-dollar contributions. In other states, candidates who agree to limit expenditures to a certain amount receive matching funds from the state.

Senators earlier this year killed Simon's bill that would have banned personal use of campaign money, a measure that cleared the House of Delegates with no opposition. Senators instead promised to study campaign finance reform.