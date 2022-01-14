Virginia Attorney General announces housing discrimination settlements with Richmond-area companies

Like public housing, the federal vouchers ensure families pay no more than 30% of their monthly income on their rent and utilities. But unlike public housing, the vouchers are attached to a household, not a physical unit, meaning families that possess one are meant to have more housing options in the private rental market. A tenant’s freedom to choose where they live is a key piece of the program that is meant to give families access to neighborhoods closer to jobs, transportation, better schools and opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

Historically, however, some landlords and property managers have used the subsidies as a way of screening out potential tenants. In the Richmond region, that has led to a pattern of voucher holders living in neighborhoods with a high poverty rate.

If Richmond, such discrimination disproportionately affects Black residents and people with disabilities. Locally, 94% of voucher holders are Black, and nine out of 10 households with the subsidy are headed by women, according to federal data. Of all voucher recipients, half have children, and one in five have a person with a disability in their household.