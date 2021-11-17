Virginia Attorney General backs innocence claim in 1998 slaying of Waverly police officer

"I've already greased the tracks. They know I'm coming," Adams said of federal authorities.

Gibson, 25, was shot to death with his own handgun in a wooded area behind the Waverly Village Apartments on the morning of April 25, 1998, after following two men he believed were engaged in a drug deal.

Before dying he told a state trooper who arrived on the scene that his handgun "just went off" while he was struggling with two men.

In a prepared statement earlier this year, Gibson’s daughter, Crissana Gibson, just 8 years old when her father was killed, supported reopening the case and freeing the men if they are innocent, or making sure they remain in prison if guilty.

Adams said Tuesday of the appeals court, "If they want to find out what really happened, they'll order an evidentiary hearing an allow me to put these people on the stand. It's going to be interesting."

In the Nov. 1 response to the Virginia Court of Appeals, Herring's office wrote, "It is clear from the record that some information and evidence presented in Mr. Richardson’s federal trial was unavailable to him when he pleaded guilty in state court, including information that a key witness lied to state investigators and lied during the preliminary hearing.