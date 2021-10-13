Virginia attorney general candidates debate crime, parole, social issues in second debate

Herring also criticized Miyares for sending people to jail for small amounts of marijuana as a "junior prosecutor." Miyares was an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Virginia Beach before working as a political consultant.

Miyares said that if elected, he would support a bill that would allow the attorney general to prosecute certain cases if a local commonwealth's attorney fails to.

Miyares cited a case in Fairfax County handled by Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano, in which prosecutors reached a deal with a man who sexually abused a girl for years that would cap the man's sentence at 17 years.

The girl's parents opposed a plea deal and told The Washington Post they were disappointed in Fairfax County prosecutors.

“You have some commonwealth’s attorneys up here that have forgotten their victims," Miyares said.

“If you’re not willing to do your own job, let me do it for you. Let me hold these scumbags accountable. Let me go after these rapists and these sick child molesters, because if you’re not willing to do your job, I’m going to do your job.”