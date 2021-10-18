Virginia Attorney General's Office files housing discrimination lawsuits against 29 Richmond-area companies

Like public housing, the voucher ensures families pay no more than 30% of their monthly income on their rent and utilities. But unlike public housing, the vouchers are attached to a household, not a physical unit, meaning families that possess one are supposed to be able to move freely in the private rental market.

The vouchers are coveted, and getting one can take years. When the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority held an application period for the chance to get one of the subsidies, calls from tenants crashed its phone system. By the end of the week, it had received 15,000 applications for one of 5,000 slots on its wait list.

A tenant’s freedom to choose where they live is a key piece of the program that is meant to give families access to neighborhoods closer to jobs, transportation, better schools and opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

However, some landlords and property managers have used vouchers as a way of screening out potential tenants. In the Richmond region, that has led to a pattern of voucher holders living in neighborhoods with a high poverty rate.