Virginia awards $3.5 million grant for rent relief outreach as eviction moratorium nears end

The decision preserved a buffer for many tenants still seeking to get caught up on balances that have accrued since the pandemic hit and jobs vanished. At the same time, Virginia let lapse several key state protections geared toward helping tenants get caught up.

Under a state-of-emergency order that expired Wednesday, Virginia had required landlords to notify tenants about how to apply for rent relief through the state’s program, or apply or seek the money to cover delinquent balances tenants owe. The state had also barred landlords from proceeding with an eviction for 45 days while waiting for a relief application to be approved.

With the federal moratorium soon to expire, ensuring tenants know about, and can access, the state’s $1 billion pot of rent relief is crucial, said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

“It’s remarkable how much of a lack of knowledge there is about both the CDC eviction protections and the rent relief program,” Wegbreit said.

As of mid-June, the state has paid $263.7 million in federal and state relief funds for about 41,400 renter households, according to data provided by the Department of Housing and Community Development. Thousands of other applications remained incomplete or pending in the state’s pipeline.