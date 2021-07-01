Virginia awards $3.5 million grant for rent relief outreach as eviction moratorium nears end

Thousands of renters across the state are waiting for rental assistance as the clock ticks on the final extension of a federal eviction moratorium.
Virginia tenants seeking relief from a state-run program will soon have more help applying for it.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded a $3.5 million grant to a team of organizations led by Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia. The organizations are tasked with reaching renters facing eviction who have struggled to attain the rent relief they qualify for because of language or other barriers.
“There have been challenges in making sure that households that are considered historically economically and disadvantaged communities can access the program," said Monica Jefferson, HOME’s vice president and chief operating officer.
One in three Virginia households is either very or somewhat likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
The outreach initiative is launching amid a nationwide push to ensure federal relief funds reach renters before a federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of July. The Centers for Disease Control freeze on certain evictions was scheduled to at the end of June, but President Joe Biden’s administration extended it under pressure from national advocacy groups. Virginia has distributed about a quarter of the money it has earmarked for rental assistance, to date.
The decision preserved a buffer for many tenants still seeking to get caught up on balances that have accrued since the pandemic hit and jobs vanished. At the same time, Virginia let lapse several key state protections geared toward helping tenants get caught up.
Under a state-of-emergency order that expired Wednesday, Virginia had required landlords to notify tenants about how to apply for rent relief through the state’s program, or apply or seek the money to cover delinquent balances tenants owe. The state had also barred landlords from proceeding with an eviction for 45 days while waiting for a relief application to be approved.
With the federal moratorium soon to expire, ensuring tenants know about, and can access, the state’s $1 billion pot of rent relief is crucial, said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
“It’s remarkable how much of a lack of knowledge there is about both the CDC eviction protections and the rent relief program,” Wegbreit said.
As of mid-June, the state has paid $263.7 million in federal and state relief funds for about 41,400 renter households, according to data provided by the Department of Housing and Community Development. Thousands of other applications remained incomplete or pending in the state’s pipeline.
Applying to the program and gaining approval has not been easy for all tenants, particularly those with language and technology barriers, state officials have acknowledged.
Jefferson said HOME and its partner organizations will roll out a marketing campaign to reach those tenants who may not know about the program, or else need support to get through the application process. They will target non-English speaking residents, as well as those with limited access to internet or other barriers.
Assisting HOME with the effort is the Legal Aid Services Corporation of Virginia, with its 10 locations around the state, Commonwealth Catholic Charities and the Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation. The organizations set goals of assisting 5,000 households and achieving a 70% application approval rate, Jefferson said.
More information about the initiative will be released later this month.
Households that are behind on rent can check their eligibility for rental assistance here.
