Virginia Beach man charged as part of mob who stormed U.S. Capitol

CHESAPEAKE — A Virginia man charged with being part of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol posted on Facebook that he was “Feelin cute” and “might start a revolution later” on the morning of the violent siege, according to court documents.

Jacob Hiles, of Virginia Beach, surrendered Tuesday morning at the FBI office in Chesapeake, FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen told The Virginian-Pilot. He was then released on a personal recognizance bond after making a federal court appearance over a video call.

Hiles, a boat captain who runs a fishing charter in Virginia Beach, was charged last week with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building.

According to court documents, he posted the “Feelin cute … might start a revolution later, IDK – in Capitol Hill” caption on Facebook with a photo of a man wearing a cap, sunglasses, gaiter and a sweatshirt that includes an expletive directed at Antifa, an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups President Donald Trump routinely references.