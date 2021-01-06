Virginia Beach officer cleared in handcuffing of Black man in mall food court

The incident began with a woman's report that her purse had been stolen, by a Black man with dreadlocks, wearing all black clothes and accompanied by a child wearing red. Mackey matched the description - and so did another man who also was detained in the food court, Markee Smith.

The chief displayed side-by-side photos of Mackey and Smith during Tuesday's briefing - both are Black, have long dreads, were dressed in all-black clothing, standing next to a boy who was wearing red.

Officers sorted out the confusion at the scene, arresting Smith on charges of credit card fraud and receiving stolen goods. They released Mackey a short time after handcuffing him and escorting him out of the mall.

"When we evaluate the stop and evaluate the circumstances based on the factors that were just presented, all the information the sergeant knew at the time, we concluded that the sergeant had reasonable suspicion to detain Mr. Mackey," the chief said.