Virginia Beach Police Department admits detectives used facial recognition program

VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach police admitted last week that some of their detectives used a controversial facial recognition program during criminal investigations, according to a report.

In February 2020 and again in September, the Virginia Beach Police Department had told The Virginian-Pilot that it had never used Clearview AI.

The department also denied using any other facial recognition technology recently, though it briefly experimented with an in-house system at the Oceanfront in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the newspaper reported.

But records obtained by The Pilot through the state’s open records law revealed that 10 detectives signed up for Clearview accounts, starting in November 2019. On Tuesday, the department said top brass had ordered all officers to stop using the facial recognition program in November, meaning some detectives could have used it for up to a year.

Only after those detectives asked the department to start paying for Clearview did police officials realize they were wrong when they repeatedly told the newspaper the department had never used the technology, police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said Tuesday. She said she issued the denials to The Pilot in February 2020 and in September based on what she had been told.