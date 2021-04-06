Virginia becomes first state to offer real-time ASL support for COVID, vaccine information

Virginia added American Sign Language to its vaccine call center on Tuesday, becoming the first state to offer real-time ASL support for COVID-19 information.

Through either clicking "ASL Now" on the vaccinate.virginia.gov website where people pre-register for a shot, or by videophone at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA, deaf and hard of hearing Virginians can connect with ASL-fluent representatives and have their questions or concerns regarding vaccinations addressed.

The call center addition was done in partnership with Communication Service for the Deaf and is operated by Deaf employees, many of whom were recently hired, and who are fluent and trained in clarifying COVID information.

"Many state services, including health services, are often inaccessible to Deaf ASL users," said Craig Radford, vice president of strategy at CSD. "We encourage more state governments to follow Virginia's lead."

This is the latest in the state's push to improve language accessibility for residents wanting to sign-up for a dose through the seven-day-a-week phone line launched in February.