Virginia begins planning for eventual COVID-19 vaccine

It’s also unclear and what the storage needs will be for the serum. The state is planning for a vaccine that can sit at room temperature, one that requires ultra-cold storage at 80 degrees below zero, and anything in between.

“These are very basic questions that we are used to working with as it relates to vaccines,” Gray said. “I cannot emphasize enough how much we are continuing to learn about requirements and processes that are going to be included as part of the COVID-19 vaccine response. This is an ever evolving process.”

The state’s plan also includes a large public communications campaign designed to explain the phased access to the vaccine and dispel concerns.

States like New York have sought to assuage skepticism by vowing to vet any federally approved vaccine. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in September that he would assemble a panel of experts to review the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, though it's unclear what exactly that will entail.

Gray said public health officials in Virginia will review any publicly available information from manufacturers and the federal government about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, but did not throw into question her trust in the federal officials tasked with approving the vaccine.