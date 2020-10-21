Virginia can start inspecting its ICE facilities in early 2021, months after one had the largest COVID immigrant detention outbreak in the country

Opposition also hinged on state's jurisdiction of federal facilities, questioned by Del. C. Matthew Fariss, R-Campbell, in a House Appropriations Committee hearing and House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, in a statement Thursday.

“This bill has serious issues under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. States can’t regulate the Federal government," said Gilbert. "Trying to force state inspections of a facility under a Federal contract will cause either expensive, extended litigation that the local government can’t afford, or ICE will pack up and go somewhere else. Neither is a good outcome."

ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"They are not comparable to military bases or prisons or other federal facilities," said Boysko in response to Fariss, adding the the bill is focused on health and sanitation standards. "It would give the Commonwealth the ability to protect not only the detainees but also the employees and the people in the community who are working in those facilities. It's a small change, but it could be very meaningful."

But advocates say the bill's passage to address the facilities' longstanding issues of transparency of accountability is only the first step.