Virginia changes guidelines to make it easier for landlords seeking rent and mortgage relief

It’s a shift the Virginia Apartment Management Association has been lobbying for since July, said Patrick McCloud, the organization’s chief executive officer. For multifamily landlords with many tenants who have delinquent balances, the new guidelines will make more efficient the process of getting as many tenants caught up as possible, he said.

“Before, it relied on the tenant to do everything, and there were no consequences if the tenant didn’t do anything,” McCloud said. “By having the process streamlined, the landlord can initiate the process, follow up with the tenant and take control of the situation.”

Through Sept. 9, about $7.3 million worth of payments were disbursed to about 3,600 recipients through the program. About 1,900 applications or payments are pending, according to the department.

To qualify, a tenant’s household must demonstrate trouble paying rent due to the economic fallout of the pandemic and make 80% or less of the area median income. That threshold is $71,500 in the Richmond region.

In addition, a tenant’s rent must be less than 150% of the fair market rent. That figure varies by locality. In Richmond, it’s about $1,600 for a two bedroom, according to figures available through the state.