Virginia chlamydia cases up 386% in older adults, third largest increase nationwide

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in older adults across the country - with a 386% increase in chlamydia cases in older Virginians.

Increased rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV - the most common STIs in adults ages 55 and older - occurred between 2010 and 2019, according to a new study by Help Advisor. It’s hard to look at the numbers and not be concerned, said Christian Worstell, the study’s author and senior writer at Help Advisor.

“I think most people would be surprised to see these rates among older people - I definitely was,” Worstell said.

Older Virginians also saw a 498.6% increase in gonorrhea cases and a 94.2% increase in HIV prevalence.

In context, the number of older Virginians with chlamydia jumped from 30 to 351 between 2000 and 2020, and 80 to 348 for those with gonorrhea, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. HIV prevalence in Virginia’s older adults grew from 2,995 to 9,021 between 2008 and 2019.

In 2019, Richmond was the top Virginia locality for gonorrhea rates in adults 55 and up (98 cases per 100,000), eighth for chlamydia (41 per 100,000) and fifth for HIV prevalence (933 per 100,000), according to the data in the study.

“STIs have been increasing for the past several years, not just in Virginia, but nationwide,” said Oana Vasiliu, the Virginia Department of Health’s director of STD prevention and surveillance. “Virginia trends kind of follow the national trends that we have been observing and the CDC has been reporting on. Rates in older Americans 65 and up in Virginia have been increasing as well, but the rate among older Americans is still very much lower than the younger population, which still has the highest rate.”

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, STI rates remained high across all age groups and types, according to the CDC.

Many of the challenges contributing to the spread of STIs, including poverty, increased substance use, lack of access to medical care and other disparities in health care, grew during the pandemic, Vasiliu said.

“I think that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased many challenges and has also increased disparities in health care and prevention access, and strained our public health infrastructure further,” Vasiliu said. “I think that these are some of the factors that contribute to the trends that we're seeing.”

The pandemic could have contributed to an increase in widows in addition to the already prevalent divorce rates among older adults, possibly contributing to a higher diversity in sexual partners, Worstell added. Retirement homes, holding large numbers of older adults, were also “breeding grounds.”

“You have a cluster of older adults living in close quarters and they're doing a lot of social things together,” Worstell said. “A lot of them are single, so there are a lot of relationships taking place there. With everybody being on lockdown, all ages were really cooped up at home for a while and that's done things to STD rates - and birth rates - across the board.”

The study cited numerous reasons for the possible increase, including medications that enable older Americans to stay sexually active later in life and higher divorce rates among people 55 and up.

Older adults were also less likely to receive the same safe sex education in school that younger generations have, according to the report.

“The demographic of people that we're talking about were in high school and college in the '70s, and there wasn't a whole lot of safe sex being practiced then,” Worstell said.

Older adults are also less likely to use condoms because there’s less concern for contracting an STD, according to the latest research. In a 2015 study regarding HIV, condom usage among those ages 50 to 59 was about 24% and continued to decline with age.

“Older heterosexual adults tend to perceive young people and sexual minority groups as being at risk for HIV infection, and they may underestimate their own HIV risk,” the study reads. “Thus, their perception of risk may explain in part the low prevalence of condom use.”

Adults at this age are also less concerned about becoming pregnant, leading to low condom usage, according to the report. Finally, menopause causes a thinning of vaginal tissues and an increase in susceptability to contracting an STI.

Older adults are ultimately at a greater risk of more severe complications and symptoms, Worstell said.

“I think a lot of it just comes down to awareness,” he said. “And that's kind of partly why we do these studies. It’s to highlight certain trends in health and finance and other things to hopefully raise awareness around them.”