Virginia Corrections Department says 'restrictive housing' has ended; ACLU disputes the claim

"The Virginia Department of Corrections claims that for the last 18 months, everyone in restrictive housing' has received more than four hours a day out of their cell, and that the Department 'no longer operates anything that meets the American Correctional Association definition of restrictive housing.'"

The organization alleged that numerous people have complained of the department's use of solitary confinement. "A report filed earlier this year by an independent, court-appointed monitor concluded that Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women routinely isolates people with mental illnesses for 23 hours or more a day," said the ACLU.

The ACLU said that earlier this year when lawmakers introduced a bill to end solitary confinement, requiring that every incarcerated person be given four hours out-of-cell per day with few exceptions, the department claimed it would cost $23 million per year to implement, effectively killing the bill’s chances of passage.

Last month, a federal court allowed the ACLU to continue its class-action lawsuit against the department over its use of long-term solitary confinement in Virginia's Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons. The lengths of stay in solitary confinement of the 12 named plaintiffs in the case range from two to 24 years, said the ACLU.