Virginia COVID-19 cases are now 210,787, - an increase of 1,954 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has passed 200,000 - and it has now reached 210,787, an increase of 1,954 from Wednesday.

The 210,787 cases consist of 190,156 confirmed cases and 20,631 probable cases. There are 3,896 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,594 confirmed and 302 probable. That’s an increase of 36 from the 3,860 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,815, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,858 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 24,121 cases: 8,363 in Chesterfield County, 7,509 in Henrico County, 6,159 in Richmond and 2,090 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 494 deaths attributed to the virus: 242 in Henrico, 124 in Chesterfield, 80 in Richmond and 48 in Hanover.