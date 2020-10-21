Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,018 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 168,772 — an increase of 1,018 from the 167,754 reported Tuesday.

The 168,772 cases consist of 159,988 confirmed cases and 10,774 probable cases. There are 3,515 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,266 confirmed and 249 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 3,485 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,010, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 19,553 cases: 6,796 in Chesterfield County, 6,058 in Henrico County, 5,145 in Richmond and 1,554 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 437 deaths attributed to the virus: 227 in Henrico, 100 in Chesterfield, 68 in Richmond and 42 in Hanover.

There are 1,188 outbreaks, which make up 26,226 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

