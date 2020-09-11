Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,115 to 131,640

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 131,640 — an increase of 1,115 from the 130,525 reported Thursday.

The 131,640 cases consist of 125,703 confirmed cases and 5,937 probable cases. There are 2,711 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,578 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 3 from the 2,708 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,155, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 15,724 cases: 5,450 in Chesterfield County, 4,966 in Henrico County, 4,259 in Richmond and 1,049 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 365 deaths attributed to the virus: 195 in Henrico, 85 in Chesterfield, 50 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.

There are 890 outbreaks - an increase of six from Thursday - which make up 18,759 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.