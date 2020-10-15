Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,331 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 162,941 — an increase of 1,331 from the 161,610 reported Wednesday.

The 162,941 cases consist of 153,117 confirmed cases and 9,824 probable cases. There are 3,388 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,149 confirmed and 239 probable. That’s an increase of 7 from the 3,381 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,704, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,925 cases: 6,546 in Chesterfield County, 5,881 in Henrico County, 5,003 in Richmond and 1,495 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 422 deaths attributed to the virus: 222 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.

There are 1,143 outbreaks, which make up 25,369 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.