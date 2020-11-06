Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,568 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 188,770 — an increase of 1,568 from the 187,202 reported Thursday.

The 188,770 cases consist of 173,645 confirmed cases and 15,125 probable cases. There are 3,682 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,432 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s a decrease of 6 from the 3,688 reported Thursday.

Of the decrease in deaths, a spokesperson said, "VDH receives additional information about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths every day. This new information may result in slight changes in previously reported case, hospitalization, or death counts in your community or within the state."

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,936, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 21,366 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.