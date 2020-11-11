Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,594 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 196,506 — an increase of 1,594 from the 194,912 reported Tuesday.

The 196,506 cases consist of 179,686 confirmed cases and 16,820 probable cases. There are 3,741 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,474 confirmed and 267 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 3,726 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,273, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 21,863 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 22,647 cases: 7,849 in Chesterfield County, 7,043 in Henrico County, 5,840 in Richmond and 1,915 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 488 deaths attributed to the virus: 243 in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 47 in Hanover.

There are 1,372 outbreaks, which make up 29,594 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.