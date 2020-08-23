Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 2,106 since Friday; 7-day positivity rate continues to go down

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 112,966 — an increase of 2,106 from the 110,860 reported Friday.
The 112,966 cases consist of 108,112 confirmed cases and 4,854 probable cases. There are 2,467 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,348 confirmed and 119 probable. That’s an increase of 31 from the 2,436 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there have been 13,501 cases: 4,853 in Chesterfield County, 4,319 in Henrico County, 3,588 in Richmond and 741 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has had 342 deaths attributed to the virus: 189 in Henrico, 76 in Chesterfield, 43 in Richmond and 34 in Hanover.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.