Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 2,931 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 134,571 — an increase of 2,931 from the 131,640 reported Friday.
The 134,571 cases consist of 128,400 confirmed cases and 6,171 probable cases. There are 2,743 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,607 confirmed and 136 probable. That’s an increase of 32 from the 2,711 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,293 though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 16,086 cases: 5,558 in Chesterfield County, 5,068 in Henrico County, 4,336 in Richmond and 1,124 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 369 deaths attributed to the virus: 198 in Henrico, 86 in Chesterfield, 50 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.
There are 922 outbreaks, which make up 20,136 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Sept. 10, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.