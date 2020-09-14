Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 2,931 over the weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 134,571 — an increase of 2,931 from the 131,640 reported Friday.

The 134,571 cases consist of 128,400 confirmed cases and 6,171 probable cases. There are 2,743 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,607 confirmed and 136 probable. That’s an increase of 32 from the 2,711 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,293 though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,086 cases: 5,558 in Chesterfield County, 5,068 in Henrico County, 4,336 in Richmond and 1,124 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 369 deaths attributed to the virus: 198 in Henrico, 86 in Chesterfield, 50 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.

There are 922 outbreaks, which make up 20,136 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.