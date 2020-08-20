Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 863 since Wednesday; 7-day positivity rate continues to go down

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 109,882 — an increase of 863 from the 109,019 reported Wednesday.
The 109,882 cases consist of 105,289 confirmed cases and 4,593 probable cases. There are 2,427 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,310 confirmed and 117 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 2,410 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 13,180 cases: 4,747 in Chesterfield County, 4,224 in Henrico County, 3,480 in Richmond and 729 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 340 deaths attributed to the virus: 188 in Henrico, 76 in Chesterfield, 43 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.5% as of Aug. 16, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
