Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 872 from Monday; in the Richmond area, there are 16,925 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 142,010 — an increase of 872 from the 141,138 reported Monday.

The 142,010 cases consist of 135,101 confirmed cases and 6,909 probable cases. There are 3,060 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,853 confirmed and 207 probable. That’s an increase of 39 from the 3,021 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,675, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,925 cases: 5,829 in Chesterfield County, 5,315 in Henrico County, 4,540 in Richmond and 1,241 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 397 deaths attributed to the virus: 210 in Henrico, 93 in Chesterfield, 58 in Richmond and 36 in Hanover.

There are 981 outbreak cases, which make up 22,066 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.