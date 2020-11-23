Virginia COVID-19 cases increased more than 7,700 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 221,038 — an increase of 7,707 from the 213,331 reported on Friday.

A note on the VDH coronavirus website said the case count of 3,242 reported on Monday is "in part due to a catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend."

The 221,038 cases consist of 198,142 confirmed cases and 22,896 probable cases. There are 3,942 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,629 confirmed and 313 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 3,912 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,096, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 23,253 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

