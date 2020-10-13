Virginia COVID-19 cases jump 1,235 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 160,805 — an increase of 1,235 from the 159,570 reported Monday.
The 160,805 cases consist of 151,357 confirmed cases and 9,448 probable cases. There are 3,372 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,132 confirmed and 240 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 3,361 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,598, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 18,705 cases: 6,458 in Chesterfield County, 5,801 in Henrico County, 4,978 in Richmond and 1,468 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 421 deaths attributed to the virus: 221 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.
There are 1,135 outbreaks, which make up 25,105 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.5% as of Oct. 9 which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Tuesday, Oct. 6., the seven-day average was 4.9%. The peak was 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.