Virginia COVID-19 cases jump 1,235 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 160,805 — an increase of 1,235 from the 159,570 reported Monday.

The 160,805 cases consist of 151,357 confirmed cases and 9,448 probable cases. There are 3,372 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,132 confirmed and 240 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 3,361 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,598, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,705 cases: 6,458 in Chesterfield County, 5,801 in Henrico County, 4,978 in Richmond and 1,468 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 421 deaths attributed to the virus: 221 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.

There are 1,135 outbreaks, which make up 25,105 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

