Virginia COVID-19 cases jump 2,071 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 208,833 — an increase of 2,071 from the 206,762 reported Tuesday.

The 208,833 cases consist of 188,853 confirmed cases and 19,980 probable cases. There are 3,860 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,569 confirmed and 291 probable. That’s an increase of 25 from the 3,835 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,707, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,594 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 23,923 cases: 8,295 in Chesterfield County, 7,456 in Henrico County, 6,104 in Richmond and 2,068 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 492 deaths attributed to the virus: 241 in Henrico, 123 in Chesterfield, 80 in Richmond and 48 in Hanover.

There are 1,453 outbreaks, which make up 31,047 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.