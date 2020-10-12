Virginia COVID-19 cases jump 2,921 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 159,570 — an increase of 2,921 from the 156,649 reported Friday.

The 159,570 cases consist of 150,321 confirmed cases and 9,249 probable cases. There are 3,361 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,122 confirmed and 239 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 3,344 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,553, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,576 cases: 6,396 in Chesterfield County, 5,782 in Henrico County, 4,945 in Richmond and 1,453 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 421 deaths attributed to the virus: 221 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.

There are 1,127 outbreaks, which make up 24,778 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

