Virginia COVID-19 cases jump 2,921 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 159,570 — an increase of 2,921 from the 156,649 reported Friday.
The 159,570 cases consist of 150,321 confirmed cases and 9,249 probable cases. There are 3,361 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,122 confirmed and 239 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 3,344 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,553, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 18,576 cases: 6,396 in Chesterfield County, 5,782 in Henrico County, 4,945 in Richmond and 1,453 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 421 deaths attributed to the virus: 221 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.
There are 1,127 outbreaks, which make up 24,778 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Support Local Journalism
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.5% as of Oct. 8, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Monday, Oct. 5, the seven-day average was 4.8%. The peak was 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.