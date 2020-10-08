Virginia COVID-19 cases jump by 1,844 due to reporting issue

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 155,535 — an increase of 1,844 from the 153,691 reported Wednesday.

The VDH dashboard noted Thursday that the increase in cases includes 689 that should have been reported on Wednesday.

The 155,535 cases consist of 146,957 confirmed cases and 8,578 probable cases. There are 3,328 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,097 confirmed and 231 probable. That’s an increase of 25 from the 3,303 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,393, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,180 cases: 6,266 in Chesterfield County, 5,659 in Henrico County, 4,839 in Richmond and 1,416 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 420 deaths attributed to the virus: 220 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.