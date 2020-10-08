Virginia COVID-19 cases jump by 1,844 due to reporting issue

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 155,535 — an increase of 1,844 from the 153,691 reported Wednesday.
The VDH dashboard noted Thursday that the increase in cases includes 689 that should have been reported on Wednesday.
The 155,535 cases consist of 146,957 confirmed cases and 8,578 probable cases. There are 3,328 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,097 confirmed and 231 probable. That’s an increase of 25 from the 3,303 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,393, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 18,180 cases: 6,266 in Chesterfield County, 5,659 in Henrico County, 4,839 in Richmond and 1,416 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 420 deaths attributed to the virus: 220 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.
There are 1,097 outbreaks, which make up 24,283 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.8% as of Oct. 4, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Thursday, Oct. 1, the seven-day average was 4.8%. The peak was 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.