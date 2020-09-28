Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 2,160 over the weekend; Chesterfield cases hit 6,000

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 146,593 — an increase of 2,160 from the 144,433 reported Friday.

The 146,593 cases consist of 139,144 confirmed cases and 7,449 probable cases. There are 3,172 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,962 confirmed and 210 probable. That’s an increase of 36 from the 3,136 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,916, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,396 cases: 6,000 in Chesterfield County, 5,452 in Henrico County, 4,647 in Richmond and 1,297 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 403 deaths attributed to the virus: 211 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 37 in Hanover.

There are 1,027 outbreaks, which make up 22,939 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.