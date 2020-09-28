Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 2,160 over the weekend; Chesterfield cases hit 6,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 146,593 — an increase of 2,160 from the 144,433 reported Friday.
The 146,593 cases consist of 139,144 confirmed cases and 7,449 probable cases. There are 3,172 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,962 confirmed and 210 probable. That’s an increase of 36 from the 3,136 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,916, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 17,396 cases: 6,000 in Chesterfield County, 5,452 in Henrico County, 4,647 in Richmond and 1,297 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 403 deaths attributed to the virus: 211 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 37 in Hanover.
There are 1,027 outbreaks, which make up 22,939 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.7% as of Sept. 24, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Monday, Sept. 21., the seven-day average was 5.7%. The peak was 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.