Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 2,228 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 240,063 — an increase of 2,228 from Monday.

The 240,063 cases consist of 212,916 confirmed cases and 27,147 probable cases. There have been 4,093 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,750 confirmed and 343 probable. That’s an increase of 31 from the 4,062 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people who have been hospitalized is 14,725, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,393 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there have been 27,137 cases: 9,443 in Chesterfield County, 8,467 in Henrico County, 6,754 in Richmond and 2,473 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 518 deaths attributed to the virus: 251 in Henrico, 131 in Chesterfield, 82 in Richmond and 54 in Hanover.

There have been 1,539 outbreaks, which make up 33,810 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.