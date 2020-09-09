Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 882 from Tuesday; positivity rate at 7.6%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 129,289 — an increase of 882 from the 128,407 reported Tuesday.

The 129,289 cases consist of 123,488 confirmed cases and 5,801 probable cases. There are 2,697 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,564 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,686 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,008, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 15,318 cases: 5,347 in Chesterfield County, 4,872 in Henrico County, 4,198 in Richmond and 901 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 364 deaths attributed to the virus: 195 in Henrico, 85 in Chesterfield, 49 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.

There are 880 outbreaks, which account for 18,459 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.