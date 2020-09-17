Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,101 from Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 137,460 — an increase of 1,101 from the 136,359 reported Wednesday.

The 137,460 cases consist of 130,960 confirmed cases and 6,500 probable cases. There are 2,920 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,743 confirmed and 186 probable. That’s an increase of 36 from the 2,884 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,464 though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,413 cases: 5,656 in Chesterfield County, 5,155 in Henrico County, 4,407 in Richmond and 1,195 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 387 deaths attributed to the virus: 205 in Henrico, 91 in Chesterfield, 56 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.

There are 958 outbreaks in Virginia, which make up 21,008 of the state's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.