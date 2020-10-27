Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,134 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 175,409 — an increase of 1,134 from the 174,275 reported Monday.

The 175,409 cases consist of 163,339 confirmed cases and 12,070 probable cases. There are 3,600 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,350 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s an increase of 19 from the 3,581 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,320, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 19,702 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 20,301 cases: 7,058 in Chesterfield County, 6,294 in Henrico County, 5,320 in Richmond and 1,629 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 458 deaths attributed to the virus: 232 in Henrico, 106 in Chesterfield, 77 in Richmond and 43 in Hanover.

There are 1,260 outbreaks, which make up 27,396 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}