Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,157 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 185,836 — an increase of 1,157 from the 184,679 reported Tuesday.

The 185,836 cases consist of 171,426 confirmed cases and 14,410 probable cases. There are 3,677 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,416 confirmed and 261 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 3,666 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,797, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 20,372 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 21,370 cases: 7,407 in Chesterfield County, 6,655 in Henrico County, 5,542 in Richmond and 1,766 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 483 deaths attributed to the virus: 240 in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 45 in Hanover.

There are 1,317 outbreaks, which make up 28,407 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

