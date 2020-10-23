 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,180 from Thursday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,180 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 171,284 — an increase of 1,180 from the 170,104 reported Thursday.

The 171,284 cases consist of 160,004 confirmed cases and 11,280 probable cases. There are 3,539 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,293 confirmed and 246 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 3,524 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,140, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 19,803 cases: 6,869 in Chesterfield County, 6,136 in Henrico County, 5,218 in Richmond and 1,580 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 440 deaths attributed to the virus: 229 in Henrico, 101 in Chesterfield, 68 in Richmond and 42 in Hanover.

There are 1,209 outbreaks, which make up 26,705 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing remains below 10%. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5% as of Oct. 19 which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.

One week ago, on Friday, Oct. 16, the seven-day average was 5%. The peak was 20.6% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

