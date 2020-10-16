Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,183 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 164,124 — an increase of 1,183 from the 162,941 reported Thursday.

The 164,124 cases consist of 154,126 confirmed cases and 9,998 probable cases. There are 3,408 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,161 confirmed and 247 probable. That’s an increase of 20 from the 3,388 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,780, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 19,013 cases: 6,568 in Chesterfield County, 5,911 in Henrico County, 5,027 in Richmond and 1,507 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 424 deaths attributed to the virus: 222 in Henrico, 99 in Chesterfield, 63 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.

There are 1,150 outbreaks, which make up 25,544 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

