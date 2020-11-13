Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,235; deaths increase by 27

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 199,262 — an increase of 1,235 from the 198,027 reported Thursday.

The 199,262 cases consist of 181,476 confirmed cases and 17,786 probable cases. There are 3,785 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,513 confirmed and 272 probable. That’s an increase of 27 from the 3,758 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,408, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,095 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 22,936 cases: 7,951 in Chesterfield County, 7,133 in Henrico County, 5,908 in Richmond and 1,944 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 489 deaths attributed to the virus: 243 in Henrico, 121 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 47 in Hanover.

There are 1,399 outbreaks, which make up 29,930 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.