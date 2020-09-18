Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,242 from Thursday; positivity at 6.6%

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 138,702 — an increase of 1,242 from the 137,460 reported Thursday.

The 138,702 cases consist of 132,090 confirmed cases and 6,612 probable cases. There are 2,949 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,755 confirmed and 194 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 2,920 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,520, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,516 cases: 5,702 in Chesterfield County, 5,182 in Henrico County, 4,434 in Richmond and 1,198 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 386 deaths attributed to the virus: 206 in Henrico, 90 in Chesterfield, 55 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.

There are 963 outbreaks, which make up 21,228 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.